Epsilon now a Major Cat. 3 Hurricane; Watching the Caribbean for development

In the Northwestern Atlantic, Hurricane Epsilon has rapidly intensified into the 4th major hurricane of 2020, as it has now reached category 3 strength with 115 mph winds.

Epsilon’s appearance on satellite imagery is quite striking, taking on characteristics of both a tropical cyclone & a midlatitude cyclone, complete with a dry slot wrapped around the center a tight core of strong convection around the center, & a well-defined eye in the center.

Another remarkable feature of the storm is just how LARGE it is…tropical storm force winds currently extend up to 450 miles from the storm’s center! That’s equivalent to a tropical storm stretching from Birmingham to Myrtle Beach, SC. Wow!!

Here’s the latest forecast track for Hurricane Epsilon…expected to pass just East of Bermuda over the next 24 hours as it tracks North, but then accelerates to the Northeast and into the North Atlantic & away from the mainland US. Good news!

Epsilon is now the 10th hurricane of the 2020 season, and the 4th major hurricane (cat. 3 or greater). Here’s what all of the storms of this past year look like.

Meanwhile in the Caribbean, chances of development for an area of low pressure situated there have been moving back & forth. As of this afternoon, the National Hurricane Center now gives it a 20% chance over the next 5 days. Just something we’re watching, but nothing threatening at this time.

