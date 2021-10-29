Dreary, wet and chilly today and Saturday. Spooktacular weather returns for Halloween

It is a cloudy and chilly morning with scattered showers across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

An area of low pressure at the surface and aloft will move east across north Alabama today through Saturday. Expect a dreary overcast day as scattered showers and light rain wrap around the backside of the lows. It will stay breezy with a wind of 10-20 mph. The low will draw down some colder air and this will keep it a raw day with high temperatures only in the lower to mid 50s.







Friday evening will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with some scattered showers for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Make sure you dress warmly!





Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Halloween Weekend Forecast: The clouds will stick around on Saturday, and this will make it cloudy. It will stay breezy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will gradually make it sunny, and we will be a little warmer. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast: It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday evening with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM. The kids may want a sweatshirt under their costumes.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will move over Alabama on Monday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The high will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A trough of low pressure will move over the eastern U.S. and send a cold front across Alabama on Thursday. This will bring us spotty showers with cooler high temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday will dry out with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is located SSW Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it is getting better organized. However, it is attached to a cold front, so that is why it is non-tropica. The low is expected to move east and then SE toward slightly warmer water in a few days. It could lose the cold front and acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend as it moves over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

