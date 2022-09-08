Danielle has become a post tropical cyclone in the north-central Atlantic. It looks more like a mid-latitude weather system vs. a tropical system. When this happens, a system loses all of its tropical characteristics. It will still produce strong winds but be more of a gale. It will make a counterclockwise loop and the move to the east as it weakens.

Hurricane Earl is getting stronger with winds of 105 mph, a Category 2. It is still battling some wind shear but will strengthen as it moves to the NNE. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane today and could become a Category 4 on Friday. Earl will likely become the first major hurricane of the season. It will slowly track NNE really close to Bermuda – about 50-100 miles east. Then it will race NE out to sea.

There is a disorganized area of low pressure 1000 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are slightly favorable for some development of this system, and a short-lived tropical depression later today. This low will track to the WNW over the eastern and central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Lastly, a tropical wave has emerged off Africa, and it is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are slightly favorable for slow development as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.