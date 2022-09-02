Danielle has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2022 season with winds of 75 mph. It is forecast to get stronger and become a Cat. 2 this weekend with winds of 100 mph. It is forecast to slowly move to the northwest through Sunday, and then turn to the northeast where it will merge with a front. Fortunately, it will stay out at sea in the north-central Atlantic well west of the Azores Islands. This is not a threat to land.

Invest 91L sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is a little better organized, and conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over the next few days. A tropical depression could form if it becomes a little stronger. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Invest 94L is a large area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is poorly organized, and the system is moving into an area of less favorable conditions for development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.