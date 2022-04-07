FORT COLLINS, Colo (WIAT) — Forecasters at Colorado State University’s (CSU) Tropical Weather and Climate Research Center have issued their latest Extended Range Forecast of Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022.

They are forecasting an above-average Atlantic basin hurricane season with 19 Named Storms, 9 Hurricanes, and 4 Major Hurricanes.

The reason for this above-average forecast is that the current weak La Nina conditions are likely to transition to a neutral ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) by this summer/fall. The odds of a significant El Nino seem unlikely. El Nino typically reduces the Atlantic hurricane activity due to the increased amount of vertical wind shear, and that limits how many storms can develop. La Nina typically

Forecasters are also noting that the current sea surface temperatures across the eastern and central Atlantic are near average, but the Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic are warmer than average.

They anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the Continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

Now is the time to prepare. The 2022 Hurricane Season starts on June 1st.