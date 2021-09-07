Chance for Gulf Tropical Development Increases | Tracking the Tropics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As of Tuesday night, Invest 91 L remains a cluster of unorganized showers and storms. This system is expected to move slowly to the northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of day. Upper-level winds over the central Gulf are strong, meaning that conditions aren’t favorable for rapid development. As this is area of low pressure nears the coast though, upper level winds will become more conducive for development allowing for brief window that the storm could reach tropical Storm strength. The chance for development is now 50%.

Regardless if Invest 91L becomes a tropical storm the impacts will remain largely the same. Heavy rainfall is likely along the Florida panhandle, through central Florida and up into south Georgia. isolated showers are expected in Central Alabama, mainly along the I-85 corridor and south.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!