Hurricane Idalia is located over the northeast Gulf of Mexico off the Big Bend Coast of Florida. Winds are up to 125 mph (Category 3) and it is forecast to continue to intensify to a Category 4 (130 mph) through landfall around 7 AM today. According to the NWS in Tallahassee, FL a major hurricane has NEVER made landfall in Apalachee Bay.

Forecast models are in pretty good agreement with Idalia tracking north and northeast into the Northern Florida Big Bend area. A trough of low pressure sends a cold front across the Southeast U.S., and this will deflect Idalia to the east into Florida and the Southeast U.S. Once it crosses Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina today and Thursday, it will move into the Atlantic. At this time, the models show it turning southeast, but staying out at sea.

Alabama Threats: On this track, bands of heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible across Central and Southeast Alabama on Wednesday. It will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph, and higher speeds are possible over Southeast Alabama. Overall, the threats remain low at this time.

Hurricane Franklin is now a Category 2 hurricane in the Western Atlantic. The hurricane will turn northeast today and continue to weaken. It will track just north of Bermuda today through Thursday, and then pick up speed as it continues northeast into the Central Atlantic.

We are also watching Tropical Depression 11 in the Central Atlantic. It is expected to remain a depression and move across the Central Atlantic Waters.

Invest 94L, an area of low pressure, is over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized now, but conditions will be favorable for slow development. A tropical depression could form later this week as it moves northwest across the open Atlantic Waters. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.