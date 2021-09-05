Area of Interest in the Yucatán, Major Hurricane Larry passing Bermuda on Wednesday | Tracking the Tropics

In the tropics, we currently have Major Hurricane Larry in the Central Atlantic. Larry is forecasted to remain a major hurricane for the next 3 days, slowly turning to the North & bringing some rough surf & gusty winds to Bermuda as early as Wednesday. Beyond that, possible impacts to the US mainland remain uncertain. On the plus side, most forecast models as of right now have Larry turning back out to sea by Thursday & Friday — good news for the US mainland. That can always shift, but for now is a good sign!

There’s also an area of interest currently located in the Northern tip of the Yucatan peninsula we’re watching for development. Right now, that chance of development is still LOW, with forecast models split on whether or not this area strengthens into a tropical storm. For now, it’s just something for us to keep an eye on, and fortunately does not pose any immediate threat.

