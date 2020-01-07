Friends remember father and daughter killed in plane crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Cullman County are mourning the death of a father and his 10-year-old daughter after a weekend plane crash.

Brooklyn Walker, 10, and her father Tyler Walker, 40, were identified as the victims.

The cause of crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Brookyln Walker was in the 5th grade at East Elementary School, where she also had two siblings.

“Brookyln had a pure heart and was a beautiful soul,” said David Wiggins, who is the principal at EES.

The loss is personal too for Wiggins, who says his daughter is friends with the Walker family. Students spent time Monday writing letters of love and encouragement for Brooklyn’s loved ones.

“Everybody was a friend of Brooklyn and today, to watch her friends come in in 5th grade and other grades come in and have some emotional support from our community members here is a testament to how much they love her and miss her,” said Wiggins.

Brooklyn Walker and her father both enjoyed flying together, according to friends.

“Brooklyn was always talking about how much she loved her dad and how much she enjoyed flying with her dad,” said Phil Hutchens.

Hutchens lives in Cullman County and recently developed a bond with the Walker family. He owns several horses and said her family recently stopped to inquire about riding lessons because of a decorative sign placed on the barn that reads, ‘riding lessons’.

While Hutchens doesn’t actually give riding lessons, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to teach Brooklyn to ride.

“She never actually ridden a horse, so she came by her wanting to take riding lessons, but we don’t actually give riding lessons, but I jumped at the opportunity to teach her how,” said Hutchens.

For months, Hutchens and Brooklyn developed a friendship while he helped teach her how to ride. Hutchens described the 10-year-old as a ‘natural’ around the animals.

Hutchens recalled seeing Brooklyn at a rodeo recently.

“I was taking up tickets and I felt a little arm come around my waist, and I looked down and it was Brooklyn. She looked up at me just smiling with that big smile, those pretty brown eyes, and she wanted me to know that she was at the rodeo. She is always smiling, always a pleasure to be around, just a real bright spot,” said Hutchens.

After several riding instructions, Hutchen said the Walker family purchased a Pegasus statue as a Christmas present. Hutchens said the figure resembles a smaller horse and takes on a new meaning after her passing.

“This was my Christmas present, under the circumstances you can think of a young filly horse and now she has her wings,” said Hutchens.

Neighbors in Cullman placed bows outside Tyler Walker’s auto shop, Import City. Colleagues were still too shaken up to talk about his passing.

Counselors from Cullman City Schools and faith based organizations will be on hand for students and faculty to talk to throughout the week.

Principal Wiggins said staff members are looking for ways to memorialize her in the coming days.

For now, he too grieves for the family.

“One of our mothers lost her husband and a daughter, and same time, two of our students lost their father and a sister. This is, I think, one of the most horrific tragedies,” said Wiggins.

The crash remains under investigation. Funeral arrangements for Brooklyn and Tyler Walker are still in the works.