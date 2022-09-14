MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street.

It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is unable to go further.

Two men get out of their vehicles and exchange words. Then you hear a pop as one of the men shoots a gun at the ground.

The other man turns around and gets back in his car. He was taken to a hospital, later telling police he was shot in the leg.

Justin Shaw, 39, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. No bond has been set at this time.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Driver David Benson says repeated cases of road rage, has him being extra cautious in the driver’s seat. Even so, he knows in an instant things can spiral out of control.

In fact drivers we spoke to say just because there’s a right to carry doesn’t give anyone the right to do what was caught on camera.

