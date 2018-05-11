2018 marks 50th anniversary of transplant surgeries at UAB

This CBS 42 Living Local feature is sponsored by UAB Medicine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Since the 1960s, UAB Medicine has grown in worldwide recognition for its history in drug development, and for employing prominent physicians within the transplant field. They continue to lead the way in transplant innovations, with hundreds of success stories coming out of the research hospital each year.

“It’s been 50 years of doing transplants in Alabama, which is one of the longest histories of any transplant program in the country. A lot of programs have ups and downs, but UAB has always done a good job of trying to avoid those valleys and just run an outstanding program over these past 50 years,” Dr. Devin Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff is the director of UAB’s Transplantation Division. He says that UAB transplants about 300 kidneys and 120 livers every year. That means that these life-saving operations happen almost every day at UAB.

“It’s really what we call happy medicine, because these people get a second chance in life. A lot of these people have been staring death in the eye and they’re just waiting, waiting for that phone call,” said Eckhoff.

William Merriweather knows what it is like to receive that kind of life-changing phone call. His wife of 42-years was on dialysis for three years before receiving the gift of life from a donor.

“She said, I got a kidney, and you need to come home. You need to come get me,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather remembers making the 40-minute drive to his house in record time.

“It was a sense of joy because she didn’t have to go to dialysis center anymore. To this day I would like to see that person if I could find that person, because you gave her a few more years of life. You gave me more joy. It was a joy to watch her when she got her kidney,” Merriweather said.

With her new kidney, Sadie Merriweather lived 17 more years.

“When you give life, that is a beautiful picture. Most pictures are in a square. But if you look at that person that is the recipient of a kidney, of a heart, or of a liver, it’s a joy,” Merriweather said.

Donor families often feel that same sense of joy.

Jennifer and John Graham’s 7-year-old son, Jack Henry, drowned in the spring of 2017. After three days in the hospital, Jack Henry was brain dead. Jennifer and John knew, without question, they wanted to donate his organs. Both of his kidneys went to adults in Alabama, his liver went to a child in New York City, and his heart went to a 5-year-old in Florida.

“For both of us, for reasons that are quite impossible to articulate, for his heart to go to another child was just critical to us. To our spirit. We just needed that to happen,” said mother Jennifer Graham.

“No one wishes a tragedy to happen. But out of a tragedy, if something good comes out of it, it can help two, four, six, eight people,” Eckhoff said.

“He is still living on through someone else. It was important for us that this tragedy not be a complete tragedy. Bring something good from this tragedy,” said father John Graham.

“It’s very common for adults to say ‘oh yes I’m a donor.’ But what is not so common is parents of healthy children to have a conversation when their children are healthy and all is well, to have that conversation as parents and say, ‘if we were in that situation, would we be able to do it, and would we want to do it.’ If you can make that decision before you are ever faced with making that decision, then your decision is already made,” Jennifer said.

Dr. Eckhoff says that he sometimes hears of people not choosing to become an organ donor because of the urban legend that doctors might not do everything in their power to help if you are sick. It was important to him for us to include his response to that myth.

“That’s a whole different group of physicians that takes care of you when you roll in as a trauma patient to the ER. Their whole focus, and their livelihoods, and their egos are all tied up in saving that person’s life. And they will do everything in their power to save that person’s life. The transplant surgeons and people involved in the donation are not even involved. They don’t even look at you until the patient goes through brain death or is severely injured and the question of donation comes up,” Eckhoff said.

To become an organ donor is easy. Give the gift of life by signing up with Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry; you’ll find a link at UABMedicine.org/transplantfifty. Or you can register to be an organ donor when you renew your Alabama driver’s license.

