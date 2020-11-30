Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
47°
News
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Blount County mother pleads for answers in 2017 Christmas homicide
‘We are losing people we love’: Alabama daughter urges COVID-19 precautions after mother’s death
House passes $900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure
Calhoun County prepares to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers
Rural Alabama hospitals wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House
Down to 8: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made
‘It has left our family in shambles’: Loved ones want answers in deadly Birmingham hit-and-run
Neighbors oppose proposed animal rendering plant at Gadsden City Council meeting
Smaller towns in north Alabama battle COVID-19 spike
Alabama ambulance services strained as COVID-19 cases surge
Etowah County neighbors plan meeting to oppose possible animal rendering plant
Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Birmingham PD: Victim identified in shooting; investigation underway
Viral ‘TikTok’ video shows teenager hit multiple cars in Semmes Walmart parking lot
Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Rockford bowling alley with gunman
Altoona man facing murder charges after killing girlfriend, attempting to burn body on Christmas day