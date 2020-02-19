Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg; claims they defamed him and seeking $265M

SANFORD, FL – NOVEMBER 19: George Zimmerman the acquitted shooter in the death of Trayvon Martin, answers questions from a Seminole circuit judge during a first-appearance hearing on charges including aggravated assault stemming from a fight with his girlfriend November 19, 2013 in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, 30, was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a house. He was acquitted in July of all charges in the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager, Trayvon Martin. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)

The man acquitted of the 2013 murder of Florida teen Trayvon Martin has filed a lawsuit against two Democratic Presidential Candidates.



George Zimmerman says Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren defamed him in tweets on what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday, on February 5th.

According to Buttigieg’s tweet, he said, “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today.



How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

And Senator Warren tweeted in part, “We need to end gun violence and racism.”

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.



We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Zimmerman is claiming that they both defamed him for political gain. He claims that even though his name is not mentioned, they are still unfairly linking him to gun violence, racism, and white supremacy.

$265 million is the amount that Zimmerman is seeking in damages.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin case, claiming self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground Law.”