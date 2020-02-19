Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg; claims they defamed him and seeking $265M

The man acquitted of the 2013 murder of Florida teen Trayvon Martin has filed a lawsuit against two Democratic Presidential Candidates.
George Zimmerman says Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren defamed him in tweets on what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday, on February 5th.
According to Buttigieg’s tweet, he said, “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”
And Senator Warren tweeted in part, “We need to end gun violence and racism.”
Zimmerman is claiming that they both defamed him for political gain. He claims that even though his name is not mentioned, they are still unfairly linking him to gun violence, racism, and white supremacy.
$265 million is the amount that Zimmerman is seeking in damages.
Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin case, claiming self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground Law.”