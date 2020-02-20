World’s largest shipping company affected by Coronavirus

The largest shipping company in the world is facing a ‘very weak’ start to its 2020, which is said to be a direct result of the Novel-Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, Danish shipping company, Maersk, announced Thursday that they have been forced to cancel more than 50 trips to and from Asia.

With 30% of the company’s business related to China, CEO Soren Skou tells CNN that the impact from the virus is “Quite substantial.”

So far this year, Maersk’s stock value has already fallen by 14%.

Although the company expects production to begin to recover by the first week of March, nothing is guaranteed.

With this announcement, Maersk joins the already lengthy list of businesses around the world that are facing severe financial implications from the outbreak.