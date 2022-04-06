BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As we inch closer and closer to the official start of the World Games 2022, tickets sales are soaring. Organizers said some events have already sold out, including sumo wrestling.

So far, the World Games has sold more than 350,000 tickets over the 11 day event. Organizers said people from over 40 different countries have bought tickets, and that number is expected to grow, with over 100 countries being represented in the games.

Tickets for big events like lacrosse, women’s softball, parkour and sport climbing are all selling fast. Wednesday, World Games CEO Nick Sellers said if you want in on the action, you need to act now.

“There are several sports that are getting close to selling out. I’ll tell you right now, if you haven’t gotten your tickets to opening ceremonies, you should get them quickly,” Sellers said. “There is roughly 10,000 or less tickets for opening ceremonies, and we’ve got some big announcements on the horizon. When we make those announcements, those tickets will go very fast.”

The World Games 2022 kick off right here in the Magic City on July 7.