Mother, 2 children found dead Christmas Day after murder-suicide at Boston parking garage identified

A mother and her two young children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the case is now being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities say the woman’s husband called police after there was an argument and she left their Boston-area home with the children. Police say he reported that she may be suicidal. A short time later, the incident was reported in the parking garage.

Officials say the victims have been identified as 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury and her two children, 4-year-old Allison and 18-month-old Andrew.

District Attorney Rollins says the investigation has determined the two children fell first and then the parent fell afterward.

Authorities say this the same location of two other separate suicides in Boston, one on May 20th and the other on December 9th.

These deaths are also the third, fourth and fifth death at the Northeastern University garage.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide call 877-870- HOPE, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273- TALK.

11:00 a.m. – Police are investigating what Boston’s Mayor calls a ‘horrible tragedy’ on Christmas Day. A mother and her two children under the age of 5 are dead after being found unconscious on the sidewalk next to a parking garage.

This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them. https://t.co/rNCKqM19yi — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 25, 2019

Authorities say it happened near Ruggles MBTA station near the corner of Columbus Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews were called to the Renaissance parking garage around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived they found a woman and her two young children unconscious on the ground. The woman’s boot, pocketbook, along with a child’s shoe and broken eyeglasses were near them on the scene.

According to Commissioner William Gross with the Boston Police, the victims were taken to a local hospital where they were all pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says detectives found a car in the garage connected to the three victims. Investigators say the vehicle had two car seats inside.





Right now, Investigators are trying to figure out how all three people got from the rooftop to the pavement. Police say there are several surveillance cameras around the property and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

No additional information was released about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Boston Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.

Authorities say the garage is owned by Northeastern University, which is the same garage Boston College student Alexander Urtuala took his life on by jumping off of the railing.

Boston College student Alexander Urtuala, Courtesy: CNN





Garage owners say they are adding additional security patrols to three multi-level parking facilities on its Boston campus, including the Renaissance Park garage.

The university also said after Wednesday’s tragic incident, it has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the Renaissance Park garage.

Officials are offering counseling to the first responders who responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.