Winn Dixie recalling frozen cooked shrimp over possible listeria contamination

(WKRG) — Frozen, cooked jumbo shrimp sold at Winn Dixie is being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count. The shrimp was also sold at Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever and diarrhea, along with headache, stiff neck, nausea, loss of balance, abdominal pain, confusion and convulsions, according to the CDC and FDA. Pregnant women, however, typically only experience flu-like symptoms and fever, the CDC says.

Sales of the product have been suspended while the FDA and the parent company investigate the source of the problem.

Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Here is the affected product and corresponding UPC code: Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023

Customers with questions about the recalled products call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at 844-745-0463, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.