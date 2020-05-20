White House, Trump has no plans to hold official portrait ceremony for Obama; breaking 40-year-old tradition

(WIAT & CNN) The Official portrait for Former President Barack Obama may not be hung in the White House any time soon.

Presidential portraits are traditionally unveiled during their successors’ first terms. But sources say the ceremony for Obama is not on the calendar at this point. And they say the unveiling may not happen at all while Trump is in office.



An administration official says some discussions did occur, but there is no date on the schedule.

The situation concerning the portrait appears to be from a chilly relationship between the two leaders. President Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Obama, even accusing him of committing unspecified crimes.

Obama recently slammed the White House handling of the coronavirus pandemic, without mentioning Trump by name.

The unveiling cermony is usually politics-free. And also involves putting up the portraits of Former First Ladies.

So as of right now, neither Former First Lady Michelle Obama or Former President Barack Obama will be displayed in the White House, breaking a 40-year-old tradition.