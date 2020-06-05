WATCH: Universal Studios Orlando officially reopens since COVID-19 shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP, CNN &WIAT) — A few weeks ago, Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, announced it would begin a phased reopening, nearly three months after closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, June 5, Universal Orlando reopened as the first of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen to guests since the COVID-19 shutdown.



Park officials say Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the reopening plan with the recommendation of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. The plan includes the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay. Universal says attendance will be carefully managed and controlled.



Universal has new rules now, like limited capacity you have to wear a mask and have to have your temperature checked before entering.



Park hours are also reduced. Universal also scheduled team members for training, with limited previews in the days leading up to the public opening.



Disney World in Orlando is set to start reopening on July 11th.