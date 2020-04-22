WATCH: Suspect in smart car leads police on chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (CNN, CBS, & WIAT) A suspect in a smart car lead police on a chase in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to officials, the chase started at a Walmart. The Gilbert Police Department tells KPHO (CBS), that there was a “suspicious person in the parking lot … who was screaming and yelling.” Police say that person “refused to speak to officers.”

That is when the man walked away, jumped into his car and took off.

The Gilbert Police Department said the officers tried “multiple times” to pull the driver over, but he did not stop. According to Police, the driver ran several stop lights before making his way to Interstate 17.

Authorities say the driver then hopped on the freeway at McDowell Road heading north and then moved onto westbound Interstate 10.

After some time during the pursuit, the driver continued heading west at a high speed. Eventually, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Police called off the pursuit. and the driver got away.

No one was injured during the chase.