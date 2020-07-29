WATCH: Senator Doug Jones calls for passage of Medicaid Expansion Legislation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Senator Doug Jones will take to the floor of the U.S. Senate in an attempt to secure passage of the States Achieve Medicaid Expansion (SAME) Act.

This bill would incentivize states like Alabama to expand Medicaid by restoring 100% federal imbursements for the first three years. Senator Jones’ push to bring in additional federal dollars for Medicaid in Alabama comes as the nation surpasses four million COVID-19 cases and Americans find themselves increasingly without health care after having lost their jobs and the benefits associated with them.

Senator Jones has long been a vocal advocate for Medicaid expansion and greater access to quality, affordable health care in Alabama. In the time since Medicaid expansion has been available, more than a dozen hospitals in Alabama have closed their doors, and 88% of the remaining facilities are operating at a loss, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.



If Alabama expanded Medicaid, an estimated 340,000 Alabamians would gain access to care, and the state would receive billions of dollars federal assistance as well as generate an estimated $715 million in new state and local tax revenue.

