WATCH: Protesters demand an investigation into how police handle Ahmaud Arbery case; Obama speaks

BRUNSWICK, GA (CNN & WIAT) — A text message obtained by CNN shows a Glynn County Police Officer told the owner of a home under construction that he could contact Gregory McMichael for help with potential trespassers.

Months later, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, would be arrested for the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging through the neighborhood on February 23.

Two prosecutors on the case are now under investigation by state and federal authorities.

Over the weekend, several hundred protestors made the roughly 300-mile track from Atlanta to Brunswick, Georgia demanding the resignations of the first two district attorneys that handled the Ahmaud Arbery.

Authorities had the graphic video of his death for two months, and the case was virtually stagnant and non-existent. There were no arrests and it was not made public until the video leaked out.

The public was horrified by what they saw and things began to change.

After the video surfaced and reached many viewers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and in less than two days Travis and Gregory McMichael were arrested.

Gregory McMichael and his son were arrested on May 7 and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Arbery. Their Attorneys say the truth will exonerate the two.



Many believe that the reason there was no action on that case for two months was because Gregory McMichael is former law enforcement and the District Attorneys gave him favored treatment.



That is what a lot of protesters are suspecting, and they are demanding that the District Attorneys step down.

According to CNN, right now there are already two investigations underway regarding the District Attorneys. One on the state level and the other on the federal level looking into whether the cases were in fact mishandled.

Former President Barack Obama spoke out about the Ahmaud Arbery shooting investigation during his virtual message to 2020 graduates.

“A disease like this just spotlights the underlining inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities. Just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.” Barack Obama

