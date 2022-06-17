VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police identified two victims in Thursday’s fatal church shooting during a news conference Friday morning.

According to police, 84-year-old Walter Rainey, of Irondale, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager, of Pelham, were killed when a gunman opened fire at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Thursday evening. A third victim, an 84-year-old Hoover woman, was injured in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened at the church, located on Crosshaven Drive, shortly after 6:20 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area and initially announced one person, later identified as Rainey, had died as a result of the shooting. VHPD Captain Shane Ware announced a second victim, Yeager, had died just prior to 9:30 p.m.

Ware said the suspect, an unnamed 71-year-old man, was an occasional attendee at the church who walked into the facility where a potluck was taking place, began shooting and struck three victims.

Ware confirmed someone at the church event subdued the suspect until police arrived. Police said the suspect is not being identified until warrants for his arrest are signed.

No motive for the shooting has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the deadly shooting: