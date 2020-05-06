WATCH: NAACP, protesters demand justice for unarmed 25-year-old black jogger shot, killed in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, GA (WIAT, CNN & CBS) — The parents of a black man killed by two white men are demanding arrests more than two months after the shooting in Georgia.

Wednesday afternoon, people marched in the streets of Brunswick, angry that no one has been charged or arrested for the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Calls for justice are growing over the unsolved crime of a black man who seemed to just be out for an early morning jog.

An outcry over the February 23 shooting of Arbery has intensified after cellphone video revealed the killing and surfaced online Tuesday, May 5. The video shows Arbery being gunned down as he jogged through his neighborhood.



According to a police report, Arbery was killed after a confrontation with two white men, a father and son. The report says Gregory McMichael told police he saw Arbey run by and recognized him from break-ins that had been reported in the neighborhood. McMichael and his 34-year-old son Travis grabbed a shotgun and a pistol, and got into their truck to go after Arbery.

Once they caught up with him, McMicheal told investigators Arbery “violently” attacked Travis and the two fought “over the shotgun” before Travis shot twice and killed him.

Attorneys for Arbery’s parents said the men should be arrested without waiting for a grand jury indictment.

During a protest rally held in Brunswick, Sheriff Neal Jump addressed a crowd of protesters.

“Am I upset that it’s taken this long for a verdict, the justice part to come? As the sheriff. I’m upset. It shouldn’t have taken that long as if that was my son. I’d be upset.” Sheriff Neal Jump, Brunswick

The president of the Brunswick NAACP called for the Glynn County police chief to be dismissed. The local chapter of the NAACP also wants Georgia’s governor to ensure Arbery’s case goes to a grand jury immediately.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke about the tragic incident.

“I’m glad that a grand jury will be looking at this. I mean, this is heartbreaking. It’s a tragedy and it’s a story that we hear all too often-that men of color are targeted, and that their lives are taken, and I’m glad that there will be a grand jury to examine this.” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Mayor

A walk and run in honor of Arbery, who was an avid runner, was held in Atlanta on Wednesday morning as many came out to show support and demand justice for the death of the 25-year-old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the case. No one has been charged, but a prosecutor says he will present the case to a grand jury. That could take a month or more since Georgia’s courts are closed due to the coronavirus.

