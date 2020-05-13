WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town to host candlelight vigil to recognize National Police Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— The week of Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020, is National Police Week. In observance of the week, U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town will recognize the service and sacrifice of federal, state, and local, law enforcement.



In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.



Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe.



This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including 3 officers in the Northern District of Alabama.

Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.

The first officer fatality this year from the State of Alabama involved an officer in the Northern District of Alabama who was fatally shot while on duty. Kimberly Police Department Officer Nick O’Rear’s end of watch was on February 5, 2020.

The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil.

To learn more about National Police Week, please visit: www.policeweek.org.