‘Most dangerous virus is fear;’ Tuscaloosa mayor speaks on COVID-19 preparedness

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa authorities held a press conference regarding the city’s preparedness for COVID-19 late Thursday morning.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Fire Chief Randy Smith, and Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Mike Daria held THE press conference at 11:30 a.m. at the City Council Chambers.

Mayor Maddox opened the conversation by urging local residents to be cautious about rumors on social media related to the novel coronavirus. Maddox said that while the immediate health risk is still considered low, it will be “an evolving situation” and “at some point, it is likely there will be one person or multiple people in Tuscaloosa with coronavirus.”

“The most dangerous virus is fear,” Mayor Maddox said. “What’s been happening around the nation, we follow that. We felt the timing was right…it’s a very difficult balance we’re trying to strike. Certainly we don’t think anyone needs to hit the panic button.”

Chief Smith, who is leading the city’s efforts related to coronavirus preparedness, says city officials are meeting with the medical director weekly and are following CDC medical guidelines in order to take the necessary precautions. According to Smith, the city is updating its 911 call to center in order to provide additional guidance. Smith says the same precautions used for flu apply to the coronavirus.

“We’re developing contingency plans, we’re educating not only our personnel, but the community,” said Chief Smith. “It’s the little things you can do to help protect yourself and your family. If you’re sick, stay home.”

Superintendent Daria stressed that TCS is “emphasizing the same messages” as the city itself, including its own contingency plans, including additional cleaning measures. Nurses at each TCS school are being briefed, and schools are collecting information from families who may have traveled to areas with a heightened coronavirus risk.

The quarantine of patients will be coordinated with ADPH, Mayor Maddox said.

