Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host his weekly Facebook Live press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day.
He will be joined by special guest Dr. Nina Garrett, a gastroenterology specialist at Baptist Health in Montgomery.
WATCH: Senator Doug Jones to provide COVID-19 updates; speak to gastroenterology specialist
