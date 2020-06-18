WATCH: Senator Doug Jones to provide COVID-19 updates; speak to gastroenterology specialist

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host his weekly Facebook Live press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day. 

He will be joined by special guest Dr. Nina Garrett, a gastroenterology specialist at Baptist Health in Montgomery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events