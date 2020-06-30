WATCH LIVE: Rep. Sewell to host discussion on voting rights with local community advocates

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host Bernard Simelton (NAACP), Tari Williams (Greater Birmingham Ministries) and Sheryl Threadgill-Matthews (Bama Kids) for a discussion on voting rights and access.



Sewell’s guests will discuss their groundwork as organizers and community activists, addressing access concerns specific to Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sewell and her guests will discuss measures being taken – or that still need to be undertaken – to ensure safe and accessible voting practices.



Tune in right here for the Live stream via Rep. Sewell’s Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.





