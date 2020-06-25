WATCH LIVE: Rep. Sewell to host discussion on anniversary of Shelby v. Holder, ‘Voting Rights Advancement Act’

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) and Kristen Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, to discuss the 7th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder decision, voting rights and the importance of passing H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act, in the Senate.



In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sewell and her guests will discuss measures being taken – or that still need to be undertaken – to ensure safe and accessible voting practices.

The discussion will take place Thursday afternoon at noon. To view the discussion, visit Rep. Terri Sewell Facebook page here.