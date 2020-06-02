WATCH: Mayor Woodfin provides updates on city’s curfew, removal of Confederate monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the city’s curfew and removal of the confederate monument.

Mayor Woodfin said he was moved by the out pour of support from the community following the city’s removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument in Linn Park Monday night.

The removal of the statue comes on the heels of a violent protest at Linn Park on Sunday that saw the destruction of park of that monument as well as the taking down of the Charles Linn statue by protesters.

Mayor Woodfin also made comments regarding the curfew declared on the city of Birmingham that went into effect Monday night.

Starting now, the homeless population in the city is exempt from the order and will not face penalties if out from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday also approved a week long curfew for the entire county.

Starting Tuesday as well, no gatherings of any kind allowed during the curfew.

