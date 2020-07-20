WATCH LIVE: Birmingham to host candlelight vigil honoring John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a candlelight vigil Monday night, July 20 to honor and remember Civil Rights Icons, Congressman John Lewis, 80, and the Reverend. C.T. Vivian, 95.

Both men who passed on Friday, July 17, worked with the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for equality and justice.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join several community partners in delivering comments tonight during the vigil.

Also, Birmingham City Hall will be lit up in red, green, gold, and black all week in honor of Congressman Lewis and Rev. Vivian. These colors are used during Black History Month and Juneteenth.

City leaders advise that anyone who attends, must wear a mask and social distancing is also required.

The vigil will take place Monday in Kelly Ingram Park at 6:00 p.m.

Tune in right here for the Live stream.

LATEST POSTS