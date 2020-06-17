WATCH: Calhoun County EMA provides COVID-19 update

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Calhoun County EMA will conduct a press conference Wednesday afternoon giving an update on the current COVID-19 situation.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a record number of COVID cases, Calhoun

County has just hit 200 total positive cases.



Health officials say that there has been a steady increase in the number of cases per week over the last four weeks, and last week was the 2nd highest week of new positive cases to Calhoun

County since the onset of COVID-19.



The number of deaths in Calhoun County has doubled in recent weeks from holding at 3 deaths for over a month, with 4 confirmed and now 2 probable, which are currently being investigated.

