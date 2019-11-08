WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

CBS 42
NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG & WIAT ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight for their homecoming airshow Friday and Saturday at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW✈️✈️✈️Time for Takeoff!! BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW: Watch live as the Blue Angels take flight in their homecoming air show at NAS Pensacola.
