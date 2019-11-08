Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard case to be extradited to Auburn

WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG & WIAT ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight for their homecoming airshow Friday and Saturday at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW

✈️✈️✈️Time for Takeoff!! BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIR SHOW: Watch live as the Blue Angels take flight in their homecoming air show at NAS Pensacola.

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, November 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories