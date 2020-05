BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) --- Because of CDC guidelines and local restrictions, people are relying on digital and social media now more than ever before just to get through their new normal.

Businesses have been using Zoom to keep in touch with their employees, personal trainers have moved to virtual training sessions to keep their clients in shape and families have been using videoconferencing tools such as FaceTime and Facebook Portal to stay connected in a time where social distancing is a must.