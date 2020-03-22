LIVE: Beloved Oneonta firefighter laid to rest

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, beloved Oneonta firefighter and paramedic, Rex Allred, has passed away.

Allred’s family asked CBS 42 to livestream the funeral to allow those who cannot attend, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a chance to say goodbye.

Allred’s service is taking place at Lemley’s Funeral Home around 2 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Dailey’s Chapel Cemetery in Rosa around 2:30 p.m. CBS 42 will provide a livestream of this service within this story.

Once at the gravesite, a preacher and Allred’s firefighter partner will speak. A small firefighter ceremony will follow before closing prayer. Only a small number of people are allowed at the service as a result of state restrictions on gatherings. Out of travel restrictions or health concerns, many of those who wished to pay their respects could not attend in person, according to Allred’s family.

CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin has the full story on the News at 5:30.

