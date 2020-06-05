WATCH LIVE: Alabama Rally Against Injustice to hold Solidarity Rally for George Floyd in Vestavia

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Rally Against Injustice will host another peaceful protest event in response to George Floyd’s murder.

According to organizers, the event will take place rain or shine Friday afternoon in Vestavia.

The event is set to take place on the front lawn of the Vestavia City Hall, located at 1032 Montgomery Highway.

Organizers say they have already received many responses on their Facebook page and expect a large crowd in attendance for the solidarity protest.

Organizers also have three rallies planned simultaneously across the state on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Hoover (Hoover Public Library), Tuscaloosa (1130 University Blvd.), and Montgomery (Alabama Department of Archives and History).



Everyone who plans to attend is encouraged to wear masks.

People can share, RSVP, receive up-to-date updates for the event, and watch the livestream for the event by visiting the Alabama Rally Against Injustice’s Facebook page or the event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/258057568776052/.