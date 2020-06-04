LIVE: Alabama Rally Against Injustice to hold George Floyd rally in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Rally Against Injustice will host another peaceful protest event in response to George Floyd’s murder, with multiple guest speakers lined up, in Mountain Brook at 4 p.m. today (at the Park in front of Crestline Elementary)

Organizers say they have already received over 1,000 responses to their Facebook event page, and expect a large crowd in attendance for the solitary protest.

Organizers said, “We have had sizable turn-outs at our recent events, including in Homewood, and are encouraged to see that this event has received over 1,000 responses. It is important for the entire Birmingham community, including Mountain Brook, to show their support for George Floyd, his family, and community.”

Organizers also made an additional statement regarding the rally in Vestavia Hills: “We would also like to point out that the Mayor of Vestavia Hills not only offered this location for our rally but welcomed us to the city. Vestavia Hills is the only Over the Mountain City not to impose a curfew. Thank you for your willingness to have these conversations and allow people to voice their opinions peacefully.”

Organizers also have events planned for Friday in Vestavia Hills (Lawn in Front of City Hall: 1032 Montgomery Hwy.), and three rallies planned simultaneously across the state on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Hoover (Hoover Public Library: 200 Municipal Drive), Tuscaloosa (The Strip: 1130 University Blvd.), and Montgomery (Alabama Department of Archives and History: 624 Washington Ave.).

Organizers encourage attendees to wear their own face masks.

The approximate address for the park is 57 W Jackson Blvd., Mountain Brook, AL 35213.

People can share, RSVP, receive up-to-date updates for today’s event in Mountain Brook, and watch the livestream for the event by visiting the Alabama Rally Against Injustice’s Facebook page or the event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/258057568776052/.