WATCH: Controversy over investigation of 25-year-old jogger shot, killed in Georgia; victim’s mom speaks

BRUNSWICK, GA (WIAT, CNN, CBS) The Georgia Bureau of investigations say that they will be looking into the killing of an unarmed black jogger.

The deadly shooting happened more than two months ago. Many are questioning why no arrests have been made. Family and friends say that anyone who knew 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery knew that he loved to run.

Demetrist Frazier, Ahmaud Arbery’s Friend says, “Unless it was pouring rain down outside, Ahmaud was going to be running. Ahmaud is very humble, inspiring.”

But somehow on a Sunny Sunday in a coastal Georgia community, Arbery’s run became a deadly chase. According to police reports, on February 23, at 1 p.m., Arbery was seen in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, where residents say there have been break-ins recently. He is walking around a home under construction and then is spotted running in the road. His presence triggers calls to 911.

(Dispatcher) “And you said someone is breaking into it right now?”

(Caller) “No it’s all open, it’s under construction. And he’s running right now, here he goes right now.”

(Dispatcher) “Ok, what is he doing?”

(Caller) “He’s running down the street.”

According to the police report, Greg McMichael, who happens to also be a Former Brunswick District Attorney Investigator, is standing in his front yard when he sees what he thinks is the suspect in the neighborhood break-ins, as he puts it “hauling a**”, down the street.”

(Courtesy: CNN) Greg and Travis McMichael

McMichael, a retired Glynn County Police officer and his son 34-year-old Travis McMichael grab a handgun and a shotgun. According the police documents, jump into a truck and began following Arbery.

The report goes on to describe how the father and son along with another man tried repeatedly cut to him off, each time Arbery just ran around them, trying to escape from the three men.

Eventually, the father and son manage to get ahead of Arbery using their truck to block his path, Travis McMichael on the street holding a shotgun.

The worlds of the runner and the chasers collided violently. It’s the moment captured by an unidentified person in the video that CNN has not been able to authenticate.. allegedly depicting a fight for the shotgun, three shots… and Arbery dying in the street.

Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud’s Father says, “I want to see these people go to jail. Go to prison, whatever. They need the harshest crime they can get. Because that was uncalled for. I’m telling you. That’s just hate and murder. I want to see justice for him.”

Critics contend there has been no arrest because the man with the shotgun is the son of a former police officer from the same department initially investigating the case.

In fact, because of the Father’s law enforcement connections, two District Attorneys rescused themselves.

Before he quit, the second DA in a letter said Travis McMichael was acting in self-defense when he killed Arbery ad that the pursuit by two armed white men of an unarmed young black man was perfectly legal under Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

Outraged, Arbery’s friends and family feared history was being overlooked in the pandemic that also kept protesters at home.

John Perry of the NAACP Brunswick Chapter, says “There are a lot of people who are discouraged and believe that this is going to be one of the cases that have happened in the nation, where life was lost and justice was not rendered. “

But the video has now trumped pandemic concerns.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden spoke about Ahmaud Arbery during virtual town hall event, while he was addressing African-American issues and concerns saying, “By now many of us have seen that harrowing footage of Ahmaud Arbery out on a jog on a beautiful day in February in Florida, sorry, in Georgia, shot down in cold blood, a senseless lynch before our very eyes 2020 style. Lynched so plainly unmistakable without mercy.”

Biden goes on to say, “And his family and the country deserve justice and they deserve it now. They deserve a swift, full and transparent investigation of this brutal murder. But our nation deserves it as well. We need to reckon with this. This goes on. These vicious acts call to mind the darkest chapters of our history. And more recently, the awful specter of white supremacists on the march in Charlottesville, Virginia. A massacre in the house of worship and a rising pandemic of hate.”



When asked about the tragic incident, President Trump spoke about Arbery saying, “So I’m getting a full report on it this evening. My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. That’s a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp both spoke about the tragic shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery saying, “Earlier this week I watched the video of Mr. Aubrey’s last moments alive. I can tell you it is absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers. I have full confidence in the investigations and I know they will be working around the clock to investigate and find the truth. We are living in unprecedented times. COVID-19 has threatened our health and well-being but I’m encouraged by our progress. I am confident that if we remain vigilant, we’ll emerge from this victorious.”

Jeff Guest a Glynn County Business Owner, says “The community has united. As you seen out here there’s members of all races.”

Wanda Cooper, Arbery’s mother says that he has not seen the video, and never will.

Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother says, “I haven’t viewed the video. I don’t think I’ll ever reach the mental capacity to ever watch the video. I saw my son come into the world and seeing leave the world is not something.. that I’d want to see ever.”

Friday May 8, would have been Ahmaud Arberry’s 26th Birthday. His father says there would have been a celebration, and afterward his son would have stepped out the door for a run.

(Courtesy: CNN)

No one has spoken to the McMichael family at this time.

Gregory McMichael says that he will not be commenting becaues he is under investigation.