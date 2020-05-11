WATCH: Calls for justice escalate in the Ahmaud Arbery shooting; newly released video, DOJ looking into hate crime charges

BRUNSWICK, GA (WIAT, CNN & CBS) — Calls for justice grow in Georgia, and elsewhere for Ahmaud Arbery. Family and friends honored the shooting victim who would have turned 26 years old last week.

Over the weekend, a massive celebration of Ahmaud Arbery’s short life took place.

Arbery’s sister, Jasmine, spoke during the celebration saying, “Thank you for your kindness, your love, your support ’cause without you guys standing behind us, his story would’ve never got heard.”

The 25-year-old was fatally shot on February 23 near Brunswick, Ga. while jogging through a neighborhood.

“It’s heartbreaking that it’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African-American man,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

On Sunday, May 9, a group of musicians, including Jay-Z and Alicia Keys sent an open letter to Georgia state officials calling for swift justice in the shooting death of Arbery.

“What I’m seeking is those guys, all the guys that were involved in the murder of my son, to go to prison possibly for the rest of their lives,” Wanda Cooper, Mother of Ahmaud Arbery said.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the matter.

Attorneys for the Arbery Family released a statement saying they support a DOJ probe. The U.S. Justice Department is considering whether to bring federal hate crime charges in the shooting death case of Ahmaaud Arbery.

According to a police report, Greg McMichael told police that he and his son grabbed their guns and chased Arbery in their truck, believing he was responsible for burglaries in their neighborhood back on February 23. The two were not arrested until May 7.

William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, the man who took the video of the Arbery shooting, is cooperating with the authorities, according to his lawyer.

Attorney for Bryan, Kevin Gough, says, “It is grossly unfair and downright dangerous for Mr. Bryan and his family to suggest that he is somehow a part of what the McMichaels were doing that day.”

According to a police report, Gregory McMichael said he thought Arbery fit the description of a suspect in break-ins in the area.

Newly-released video in the investigation into the February shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery appears to show him at the construction site. According to Arbery’s family, they have confirmed that it is him.

Now the newly-released video is being used in the investigation.

The video shows Ahmaud Arbery walking into a home under construction. He is seen looking around and then he walks out. Shortly after this Arbery was stopped while running by Travis and Greg McMichael.

When the GBI took over the case, after a public outcry, they released this statement saying, “We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case. It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael.”

Father and son 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael are in custody on murder and aggravated assault charges.

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

The video of the shooting went viral, thrusting the case into the national spotlight and prompting widespread outrage.