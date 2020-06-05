WATCH: Amazon Distribution Center in California engulfed in flames as three-alarm fire rages

REDLANDS, CA (KABC, CNN & WIAT) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large Amazon Distribution Center in Redlands, California Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire happened at the Amazon Distribution Center located on West Lugonia Avenue in Redlands. Fire officials say the fire started around 5 a.m., as flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof and windows of the warehouse.

Amazon trucks near the building were set ablaze as the fire continued to spread. The massive flames caused the 10 Freeway near Mountain View Avenue to shut down as crews poured streams of water onto the flames.



It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

