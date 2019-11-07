Warren wins 2020 backing of influential group of black women

In this June 23, 2018 photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., delivers the keynote address to the Nevada Democratic Convention in Reno, Nev. Warren’s plan to pay for Medicare for All without raising middle-class taxes departs from the shared responsibility the U.S. has traditionally required for bedrock programs. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

A group of more than 100 black female activists is endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president, saying her stances on a range of issues speak directly to black voters.

WATCH: 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN SPEAKS

2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN SPEAKS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN SPEAKS | Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks in Greensboro, North Carolina. This is a part of her 3-day campaign swing through the Carolinas Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, November 7, 2019

In a letter released on Thursday, the group Black Womxn For says its endorsement is an extension of activism that has helped shape a progressive agenda in the 2020 Democratic primary. The group calls Warren a “leader” and “partner” with a proven track record and understanding of structural racism and inequality who is willing to be held accountable.

WATCH: 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN HOSTS TOWN HALL WITH AYANNA PRESSLEY

2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN HOSTS TOWN HALL WITH AYANNA PRESSLEY 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ELIZABETH WARREN HOSTS TOWN HALL WITH AYANNA PRESSLEYDETAILS:http://bit.ly/2JZDODT Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, November 7, 2019

The group’s director, Angela Peoples, says she hopes the letter will encourage other black women to support the Massachusetts senator publicly.

Warren is scheduled to visit the historically black college North Carolina A&T State University later Thursday.