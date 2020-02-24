Warrants: 23-year-old Fort Valley State student strangled by boyfriend; charged with murder

FORT VALLEY, GA – (WIAT & CNN) The boyfriend a 23-year-old Fort Valley Student, Anitra Gunn is now charged with her murder.

According to Georgia Investigators, 23-year-old DeMarcus Little was already in custody and facing charges for criminal damage of property.

Authorities say two weeks ago, Little broke Anitra Gunn’s apartment window and slashed her tires on her vehicle.

She then went missing on Valentine’s Day Friday. She was later found dead the following week.

Her death is considered a homicide.

According to Todd Crosby with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, it was determined during the investigation that there was enough information that gave them probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant, charging DeMarcus Little with malice murder.

Monday, a judge revealed that Anitra Gunn was strangled to death.

Authorities say that Gunn’s boyfriend, Little is a U.S. Army Soldier stationed at Fort Gordon. He appeared in court on Monday in Knoxville, Georgia.

GBI says Gunn’s body was found several days after she went missing on Valentine’s Day in a wooded area in Crawford County.

She was a Fort Valley State University senior, studying agriculture and a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta.

This is an ongoing investigation.