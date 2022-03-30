JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s all hands on deck for Walker County officials as they wait to see what Wednesday’s storms could bring to the region.

TJ Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, said first responders across the county are on standby monitoring conditions and ready to step in when they could be needed.

Their main focus right now, Armstrong said, is to make sure shelters are open and a deputy can help out at each location.

“Now’s the time to know where your safe place is,” Armstrong said. “We posted just a few minutes ago on our Facebook page where all the storm shelters are in Walker County and we want people to go to that so they can understand where they are and what to do when severe weather hits.”

Armstrong said it is important that if a strom comes through that you stay off the road so they can get help to where it is needed.

“If there are some places or someone is unfortunately injured then first responders can’t get there as quickly as they need to be if they have to battle through traffic and other people are blocking the roads,” Armstrong said. “We just encourage everybody to stay off the roads until you get the all clear.”

CBS 42 will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the evening and provide updates to you.