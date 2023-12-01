WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — This time last week, a young boy in Walker County was sitting outside of a Walmart trying to sell snack cakes to pay for a coonhound. Now, that boy, 9-year-old Blake Jones, has gone on his first hunting trip with his new dog, Dixie.

Jones’ dream of getting a coonhound coming to fruition was the result of a whole town coming together to make a little boy’s dreams come true – and it started with a man who was also once a little boy with thoughts of a coonhound on his mind.

“In the third grade at school, we read the book ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’ and I kind of just fell in love with that idea of chasing a dog through the woods in the middle of the night,” said Seth Burgett.

Years later, when he was 16, Burgett purchased his first coonhound, Ellie May – though she ended up not being “terrible” at hunting racoons Burgett said.

So, when Burgett was tagged in a Facebook post about a young boy trying to save up money for a coonhound, it hit home.

Through the same Facebook group, All Things Walker County, Burgett was able to connect with a childhood friend who happened to be Jones’ neighbor and put Burgett in contact with the family.

Burgett, who is on the board of the Alabama State Coonhunter’s Association, reached out to another member of the board, Jeffrey Mullins, to get the process started on finding Jones a dog. Mullins, Burgett said, takes a kid hunting once a month based on people’s nominations, so Burgett knew he would be the person to reach out to.

On Thanksgiving day, Mullins remembered a dog he had seen for sale by a man named Ricky Thomas. But when Mullins reached out to Thomas, Thomas said he had already made a deal to sell the dog.

However, Burgett said Jones’ story must have hit home with Thomas, just like it did with Burgett himself, because Thomas reached out to the buyer and explained the situation.

“I don’t want to buy that dog anymore,” the buyer said. “Give it to the kid.”

Dixie, a 5-month-old English coonhound, was presented to Blake on Friday, complete with a tracking system, waders, a coat, a tie out, a leash, a racoon hide, a hat, a hunting light and more. Much of the supplies were provided by Joey Wright at Dixie Doggers, who told Jones that any food or medicine Dixie needed in the future is on the house for life.

“When it was all said and done, Blake pulls out $146 out of his pocket … It was all the money he had, and tried to give it to everyone there,” Burgett said.

Jokingly, Wright told Jones he could come work at Dixie Doggers anytime.

Jones, notwithstanding a hardy work ethic, showed up on Tuesday to make name tags for collars.

On Wednesday, Jones, his father, Mullins and Burgett all went hunting with Dixie for the first time.

Burgett said from the moment he first spoke with Blake over the phone, he could feel how much Blake truly wanted a dog, just as 12-year-old Burgett did.

“I could just tell in his heart that was something he was really passionate about,” Burgett said.