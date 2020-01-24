Virginia police officer dragged by car dies from injuries

As showers exit the area this morning, this is not the end to an unsettled weather pattern for us. Clouds will linger today with temperatures rising only to the mid and low 50s. The warmest spots will be south of I-20 where more sunshine is possible. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid and low 30s during the overnight with clouds still lingering.

The clouds will hang out for the weekend ahead with some rain chances too. There may be a few isolated sprinkles tomorrow, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will rise to the low 50s with a few spots getting to the mid-50s. Clouds will stick around for Sunday too with showers moving in late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be very similar to Saturday..lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s.