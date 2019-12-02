Viral Cat Sensation ‘Lil Bub’ dies at age 8

Internet Famous Cat ‘Lil Bub’ has died. Her caretaker Mike Bridavsky confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post.

‘Lil Bub’ was known for her little tongue that stuck out and her small size due to a severe case of feline dwarfism.

She rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on the front page of Reddit and has since gained 2.3 Million Instagram followers and close to 3 million Facebook subscribers in her 8 years.

According to her official Instagram page, she died in her sleep Sunday after battling a rare bone disease. In her short 8-year life she did a lot of good.

She helped start the first National fund for special needs pets and raised more than $7,000 for animals in need.