Vigil held for 23-year-old Fort Valley Student found dead

FORT VALLEY, GA – (WIAT & CNN) Family and Friends gather together to remember the life of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn.



Gunn was a Fort Valley State student who was studying agriculture. She was found dead after being reported missing on Valentine’s Day, Friday.

A vigil was held for Gunn at the Eighteen 86 Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Valley, where many gathered and released 23 balloons in memory of Anitra.

Many say she had a beautiful soul and she loved her family and children. She was a graduate of Westlake High School in Fort Valley.



Former co-workers of Anitra say she always spoke about love, life, and determination. And how important it is not to quit or give up.

After her family reported her missing on Friday, February 14th. Gunn’s body was found Tuesday, February 18th in a wooded area, not too far from the campus of Fort Valley State University.

Thursday, Georgia Officials confirmed that Gunn was killed.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old DeMarcus Little is in jail. He is charged with criminal damage of property.

Authorities say two weeks ago, Little broke her apartment window and slashed her tires on her vehicle.

Investigators say they are still processing evidence. A toxicology report is still pending from the Georgia Bureau of investigations to determine the cause of death.