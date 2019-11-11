Vigil held for 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student found dead in park; Roommate and boyfriend arrested and charged with murder

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CBS) Dozens gathered at Clark Atlanta University Sunday evening to remember Alexis Crawford. The 21-year-old student was found dead on Friday after being reported missing a week earlier.

“The mood has been very hard,” said Levon Campbell, Student Government Association president. “A lot of students have been trying to take into account what happened and just find answers to things we can’t find answers to.”

Crawford’s roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, have been charged in her murder. A family spokesman says that Jones was not only Crawford’s roommate but her friend. Both suspects accused of murdering 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, who was missing for a week are now in police custody and facing murder charges.

Police say days before Alexis went missing, on October 27th, she filed a police report where she says she received unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley. According to the report, Crawford received a rape kit exam and told detectives that Brantley made unwanted sexual advances towards her. Including following her around the apartment she shared with his girlfriend Jordyn Jones.

According to the report, Investigators say during the alleged incident which allegedly happened at the apartment Crawford shared with Jones while the three were consuming alcohol.

Crawford told police she blacked out and wasn’t sure of everything that Brantley allegedly did. After the reported assault, Crawford told friends she was uncomfortable in her own room, so she had been sleeping on the couch in the living room, according to a police report.

Four days later her family reported her missing. Her sister told police she has stopped responding to text messages on October 30th. But according to Crawford’s roommate, Jordyn she reported seeing her inside their apartment around midnight on November 1st. She also told the police Crawford was gone the next morning when she got up for class.

According to the medical examiner, it was determined that Crawford died of asphyxiation.

As Crawford’s family prepares to bury her, the Clark Atlanta community sent words of encouragement and support.

According to Clark Atlanta officials, counselors will remain on campus to help students, if needed.

