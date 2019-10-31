Vestavia Hills doctor facing more federal child porn charges

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills doctor, who was arrested earlier this year on child porn charges, is facing additional federal charges.

Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon, Jr. was indicted in June on one count of producing child porn between 2007 and 2010 and one count of possessing child porn in the early 2000s. Moon practices as a physical medicine doctor at The Industrial Athlete clinic in Birmingham.

Dr. Ron Moon has over 20 years experience in Birmingham treating patients in osteopathic manual techniques and treatment… Posted by The Industrial Athlete on Monday, October 10, 2016

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. announced Thursday Moon is now facing three more counts of child porn production, two of which allegedly occurred in the 1990s, and one of which allegedly occurred in the 2000s. He has also been charged with possessing child porn in January of this year. The six-count indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Moon could face up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine for each child porn production charge. The maximum penalty for each count of child porn possession is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

