Vestavia Hills City Schools to make masks optional on Monday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools announced Friday that face masks will be optional for staff, students and visitors starting Monday.
Superintendent Todd Freeman said that the VHCS COVID-19 Data Dashboard has shown a decrease in cases within their schools.
“The VHCS COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows a very encouraging trend of decreases in COVID-19 cases which is consistent with decreases in Jefferson County and surrounding areas,” said Freeman in a written release. “Those trends have continued this week, and we have evaluated this data to determine adjustments to our plan.”
In the announcement, the superintendent included five summary points.
- Face masks will be optional for staff, students and visitors effective Monday, September 20.
- Notification letters will continue to be sent home to students when they have a known potential exposure to a positive while at school.
- We will continue to have reduced capacities in cafeterias, limit large indoor gatherings, and observe physical distancing as much as practical.
- We will continue to emphasize the 4Habits 4Health practices, especially the importance of students and staff staying at home when they are sick. COVID-related absences are excused.
- Indoor air quality and cleaning/disinfecting remain critical components of our health and wellness plan.